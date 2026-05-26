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    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants receive medals on stage during the Sakura Olympics 2026 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2026. Friendly competition throughout the event promoted teamwork, sportsmanship and stronger ties within the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 21:33
    Photo ID: 9717324
    VIRIN: 260529-F-OS908-2111
    Resolution: 4888x3252
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony

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    allies
    Misawa AB
    usfj
    35th FW
    sports
    Sakura Olympics 2026

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