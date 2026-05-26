Participants receive medals on stage during the Sakura Olympics 2026 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2026. Friendly competition throughout the event promoted teamwork, sportsmanship and stronger ties within the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 21:33
|Photo ID:
|9717324
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-OS908-2111
|Resolution:
|4888x3252
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base unites for Sakura Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.