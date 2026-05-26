Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron

Col. Mark Scott salutes Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour during an assumption of command ceremony for the 141st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The ceremony marked Ridnour's assumption of command of the 141st AMXS and the official transition of leadership within the squadron.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9717252
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-ZC218-1002
|Resolution:
|1388x2048
|Size:
|683.94 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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