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    Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron [Image 2 of 2]

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    Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Mark Scott salutes Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour during an assumption of command ceremony for the 141st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The ceremony marked Ridnour's assumption of command of the 141st AMXS and the official transition of leadership within the squadron.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9717252
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-ZC218-1002
    Resolution: 1388x2048
    Size: 683.94 KB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron
    Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron

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