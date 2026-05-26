Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour assumes command of 141st Air Maintenance Squadron

Col. Mark Scott passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Timothy Ridnour during an assumption of command ceremony for the 141st Air Maintenance Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of command authority, responsibility and accountability to the incoming commander.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:21
|Photo ID:
|9717251
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-ZC218-1001
|Resolution:
|1638x2048
|Size:
|793.14 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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