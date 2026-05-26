USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Daily Operations in the Forward Engineering Pit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinist’s Mate Fireman Alessandra Garcia, from Bakersfield, California, documents gauge readings in the forward engineering pit onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 31, 2026. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean following their deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Watt)