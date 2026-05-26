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    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Daily Operations in the Forward Engineering Pit [Image 3 of 5]

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    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Daily Operations in the Forward Engineering Pit

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Machinist’s Mate Fireman Alessandra Garcia, from Bakersfield, California, documents gauge readings in the forward engineering pit onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 31, 2026. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean following their deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Watt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9717246
    VIRIN: 260531-N-RQ053-1041
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Daily Operations in the Forward Engineering Pit [Image 5 of 5], by SN Brendan Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD 7
    MM
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC)

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