USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Aircraft Maintenance

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Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Logan Lewellen, from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, cleans an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 31, 2026. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean following their deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Watt)