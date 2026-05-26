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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250 [Image 9 of 18]

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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Tall ships from various nations sit docked at the port of New Orleans during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 28, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and war fighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of the nation's Freedom commemoration. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9717239
    VIRIN: 260528-G-PO504-1176
    Resolution: 1350x694
    Size: 388.26 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250

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    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
    New Orleans
    USCG
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 NOLA

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