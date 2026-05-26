Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250

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Tall ships from various nations sit docked at the port of New Orleans during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 28, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and war fighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of the nation's Freedom commemoration. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)