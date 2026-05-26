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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250 [Image 4 of 18]

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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew members fly over the BAP Union (BEV-161), a Peruvian sail training ship, in support of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 28, 2026. The B.A.P. Unión is a magnificent four-masted barque and the flagship sail training vessel of the Peruvian Navy. Measuring over 379 feet, it is the largest tall ship in Latin America and is widely renowned as a "floating embassy" showcasing Peruvian culture and maritime heritage around the globe. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9717197
    VIRIN: 260528-G-PO504-1171
    Resolution: 1350x898
    Size: 672.48 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250

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    BAP Union
    New Orleans
    USCG
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 NOLA

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