Coast Guard Conducts Aerial Operations for Sail 250

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U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew members fly over the BAP Union (BEV-161), a Peruvian sail training ship, in support of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 28, 2026. The B.A.P. Unión is a magnificent four-masted barque and the flagship sail training vessel of the Peruvian Navy. Measuring over 379 feet, it is the largest tall ship in Latin America and is widely renowned as a "floating embassy" showcasing Peruvian culture and maritime heritage around the globe. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)