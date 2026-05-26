1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges

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Cadets from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania practice tying uli knots with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 29, 2026. The General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania is the primary higher education institution for training officers for the Lithuanian Armed Forces. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)