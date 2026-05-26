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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges [Image 2 of 4]

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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Sarver, right, a cavalry scout assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, replicates a uli knot during demolition charge training with cadets from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 29, 2026. Uli knot slider charges target door hinges while pushing in doors and minimizing blast damage during operational breaches. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 17:34
    Photo ID: 9717188
    VIRIN: 260529-A-VV699-1027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers train Lithuanian cadets in demolition charges

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