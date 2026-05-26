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    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater [Image 1 of 7]

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    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater

    ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army Capt. Sharon Murry takes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Capt. Rokas Dubinas to Capt. Sharon Murry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9717047
    VIRIN: 260527-A-UL933-2038
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater
    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater
    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater
    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater
    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater
    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater
    Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater

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    Italy
    Change of Command Ceremony
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