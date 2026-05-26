Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater

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U.S. Army Capt. Sharon Murry takes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Capt. Rokas Dubinas to Capt. Sharon Murry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)