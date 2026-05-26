U.S. Army Capt. Sharon Murry takes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Capt. Rokas Dubinas to Capt. Sharon Murry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9717046
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-UL933-8839
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony HHC, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.