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    Reload! [Image 3 of 7]

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    Reload!

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, reload an M2 .50-caliber machine gun during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 31, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 48th IBCT conduct annual training to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit readiness through realistic, mission-focused training. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9717031
    VIRIN: 260531-Z-YJ891-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reload! [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ArmyNationalGuard
    SendMe
    AnnualTraining
    ReadyNow
    48thIBCT
    48thIBCT2026AT

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