Target Focus

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U.S. Army Sgt. Karl Pope, a motor transport operator assigned to the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, fires an M2 .50-caliber machine gun during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 31, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 48th IBCT conduct annual training to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit readiness through realistic, mission-focused training. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)