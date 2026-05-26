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    George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 2 of 2]

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    George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Gregory Sanchez, from New York, assigned to supply department, pulls a barricade net during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 30, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 06:06
    Photo ID: 9716903
    VIRIN: 260530-N-UM953-1592
    Resolution: 4012x6018
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    Puma
    USSGW
    Vertrep
    7th Fleet

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