Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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U.S. Marines, French and German Soldiers participate in the "Iron Mike" private ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Château-Thierry, France, May 24, 2026. U.S. Marines participate alongside French and German military forces during the Marine Monument “Iron Mike” Memorial Day Ceremony in Belleau, France, May 24, 2026. The event is one of four joint memorial ceremonies held to mark the 108th anniversary of the historic World War I battle. The annual commemoration honors the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and its European allies, reinforcing the enduring bond between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)