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    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 12 of 22]

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    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

    CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines, French and German Soldiers participate in the "Iron Mike" private ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Château-Thierry, France, May 24, 2026. U.S. Marines participate alongside French and German military forces during the Marine Monument “Iron Mike” Memorial Day Ceremony in Belleau, France, May 24, 2026. The event is one of four joint memorial ceremonies held to mark the 108th anniversary of the historic World War I battle. The annual commemoration honors the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and its European allies, reinforcing the enduring bond between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9716873
    VIRIN: 260524-M-VF398-1033
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Marine Monument 'Iron Mike' Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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