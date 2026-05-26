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    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250 [Image 11 of 18]

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    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. and international sailors embrace a dog during a Dogs and Paws community event during Sail 250 New Orleans, Julia Street Cruise Terminal, May 30, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people and dogs of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 00:56
    Photo ID: 9716650
    VIRIN: 260530-M-VH127-1819
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.16 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250 [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250
    USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250

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    TAGS

    USO
    Sail250NOLA
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
    NOLAFW
    MeetTheFleet

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