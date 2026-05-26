USO Hosts Dog and Paws Event at Julia Street Cruise Terminal during Sail 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and international service members attend a Dogs and Paws community event during Sail 250 New Orleans, Julia Street Cruise Terminal, May 30, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people and dogs of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)