Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA

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U.S. Coast Guard crew members assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) assist members of the Philippine Navy air crew carry a simulated package used for aircraft training to Midgett’s fantail during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, May 28, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)