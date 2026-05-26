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    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA [Image 5 of 7]

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    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA

    PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    A U.S. Coast Guard 35-foot Long-Range Interceptor embarked cutter boat attached to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) sails alongside Philippine Navy BRP Antonio Luna (FFG-151) in support of a passenger transfer during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, May 28, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 20:41
    Photo ID: 9716587
    VIRIN: 260526-G-BB085-1010
    Resolution: 3983x2655
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA
    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA
    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA
    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA
    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA
    Midgett conducts passenger transfer during MCA

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    USCGC Midgett (WHEC-726)

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