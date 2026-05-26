Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin Jackson, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer, and Pfc. Jalen Worford, a utilities equipment repairer, both assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, operate an M240B machine gun during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 48th IBCT conduct annual training to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit readiness through realistic, mission-focused training. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)