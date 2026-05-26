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    Range Operations [Image 4 of 7]

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    Range Operations

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct range operations during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 48th IBCT conduct annual training to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit readiness through realistic, mission-focused training. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9716561
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-KC205-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jacob Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspections
    Lining up the shot
    Target Check
    Range Operations
    Load it up
    Fire!
    Reload!

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    TAGS

    ArmyNationalGuard
    SendMe
    AnnualTraining
    ReadyNow
    48thIBCT
    48thIBCT2026AT

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