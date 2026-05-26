U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans

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U.S. Marines and poolees participate in a physical training event during Sail 250 at Audubon Park, New Orleans, May 30, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)