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    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans [Image 5 of 10]

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    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines and poolees participate in a physical training event during Sail 250 at Audubon Park, New Orleans, May 30, 2026.  Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9716522
    VIRIN: 260530-M-AV282-1087
    Resolution: 6134x4089
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans
    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans

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    Sail250NOLA
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
    NOLAFW
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