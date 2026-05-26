U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Function at Audubon Park New Orleans

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Col Hunsberger, a fire inspector with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a physical training event with a poolee during Sail 250 at Audubon Park, New Orleans, May 30, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9716521
|VIRIN:
|260530-M-AV282-1038
|Resolution:
|5480x3653
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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