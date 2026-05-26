Check it Out

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U.S. Army Sgt. Baymon Jackson and Pfc. Madison Murphy, motor transport operators assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, inspect a target during the 48th IBCT annual training, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Soldiers of the 48th IBCT conduct Annual Training, sharpening warfighting skills and strengthening unit readiness through realistic, mission-focused training. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)