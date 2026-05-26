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    Check it Out [Image 7 of 7]

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    Check it Out

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, inspect a target during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Soldiers of the 48th IBCT conduct Annual Training, sharpening warfighting skills and strengthening unit readiness through realistic, mission-focused training. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9716513
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-YJ891-1009
    Resolution: 4903x3269
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Check it Out [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ArmyNationalGuard
    SendMe
    AnnualTraining
    ReadyNow
    48thIBCT
    48thIBCT2026AT

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