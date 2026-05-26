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    Sail 250 Mayoral Reception [Image 10 of 17]

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    Sail 250 Mayoral Reception

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    Gifts rest in preparation of a gift exchange at the mayoral reception at Gallier Hall during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9716503
    VIRIN: 260529-M-VH127-1083
    Resolution: 5866x3911
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail 250 Mayoral Reception [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail250NOLA
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
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