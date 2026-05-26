Sail 250 Mayoral Reception

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speaks with guest at the mayoral reception at Gallier Hall during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)