New nose art honors the fallen

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Waymire, an aircraft structures technician with the 121st Maintenance Group, paints the names of fallen Airmen on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 25, 2026. The new nose art honors 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).