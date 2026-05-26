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    New nose art honors the fallen [Image 2 of 9]

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    New nose art honors the fallen

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Waymire, an aircraft structures technician with the 121st Maintenance Group, paints the names of fallen Airmen on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 25, 2026. The new nose art honors 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9716468
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-UU033-1002
    Resolution: 5943x3954
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New nose art honors the fallen [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen
    New nose art honors the fallen

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    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Epic Fury
    Zeus 95

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