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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities [Image 4 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keith Beard a Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, scans for targets during a platoon night blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 28, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.This image was created in color and changed to
    Black-and-white (U.S. Army illustration by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9716422
    VIRIN: 260528-A-AQ215-4875
    Resolution: 1571x1049
    Size: 498.97 KB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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