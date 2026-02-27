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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities [Image 9 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keith Bearda Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, uses optics to scan for targets during a platoon night blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 28, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9716420
    VIRIN: 260528-A-AQ215-9882
    Resolution: 1577x1049
    Size: 460.49 KB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Night Capabilities

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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