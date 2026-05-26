The American flag flies at half-staff at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 19, 2026. The 121st Air Refueling Wing’s flag, along with those of all Ohio, flew at half-staff for over a month in honor of Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 09:46
|Photo ID:
|9716419
|VIRIN:
|260319-Z-UU033-1003
|Resolution:
|4210x2801
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American flag at half-staff [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.