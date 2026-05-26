American flag at half-staff

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The American flag flies at half-staff at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 19, 2026. The 121st Air Refueling Wing’s flag, along with those of all Ohio, flew at half-staff for over a month in honor of Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson).