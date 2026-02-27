Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Capabilities

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U.S. Army Pfc. Brian Otero Martinez, Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages targets during a platoon live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 28, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)