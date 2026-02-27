A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fixes a weapon jam during a platoon blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 28, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9716377
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-AQ215-9651
|Resolution:
|1350x900
|Size:
|501.98 KB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Capabilities [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.