George Washington Navigation Sailor Raises Flags

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Quartermaster 2nd Class Sylvester Long, from Louisiana, assigned to navigation department, prepares to raise a flag aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a fueling-at-sea evolution with USNS Earl Warren (T-AO-207) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)