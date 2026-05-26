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    George Washington Navigation Sailor Raises Flags [Image 2 of 2]

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    George Washington Navigation Sailor Raises Flags

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lillian Olen 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Sylvester Long, from Louisiana, assigned to navigation department, raises a flag during a fueling-at-sea with USNS Earl Warren (T-AO-207) while aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roselia Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9716334
    VIRIN: 260530-N-PA311-1026
    Resolution: 4410x3150
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Navigation Sailor Raises Flags [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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