George Washington Navigation Sailor Raises Flags

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Quartermaster 2nd Class Sylvester Long, from Louisiana, assigned to navigation department, raises a flag during a fueling-at-sea with USNS Earl Warren (T-AO-207) while aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roselia Garcia)