George Washington Navigation Sailor Raises Flags

Quartermaster 2nd Class Sylvester Long, from Louisiana, assigned to navigation department, raises a flag during a fueling-at-sea with USNS Earl Warren (T-AO-207) while aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roselia Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9716334
|VIRIN:
|260530-N-PA311-1026
|Resolution:
|4410x3150
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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