94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew M. Hamrick, the 94th Army Air Missile and Defense Command (AAMDC) command chaplain, is presented his Permanent Change of Station (PCS) award during an award ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Hamrick was congratulated by the 94th AAMDC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. William Parker, and his fellow unit leaders for his time with the unit as they said goodbye to their chaplain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)