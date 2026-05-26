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    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit [Image 5 of 9]

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    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew M. Hamrick, the 94th Army Air Missile and Defense Command (AAMDC) command chaplain, is presented his Permanent Change of Station (PCS) award during an award ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Hamrick was congratulated by the 94th AAMDC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. William Parker, and his fellow unit leaders for his time with the unit as they said goodbye to their chaplain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 01:11
    Photo ID: 9716243
    VIRIN: 260529-A-EM105-7898
    Resolution: 5496x3664
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit
    94th AAMDC Chaplain says goodbye to his Unit

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    Soldiers
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    ceremony
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    PCS
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