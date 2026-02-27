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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals [Image 6 of 8]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, throws a practice grenade into a bunker during a platoon blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9716223
    VIRIN: 260526-A-MA645-1022
    Resolution: 6945x4632
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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