A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, throws a practice grenade into a bunker during a platoon blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9716223
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-MA645-1022
|Resolution:
|6945x4632
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.