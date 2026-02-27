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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals [Image 5 of 8]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, maneuver toward an objective during a platoon blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9716221
    VIRIN: 260526-A-MA645-1020
    Resolution: 6788x4528
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Soldiers Rehearse Warfighting Fundamentals

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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