Date Taken: 05.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:01 Photo ID: 9715622 VIRIN: 260527-D-HW608-3764 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 272.3 KB Location: ALABAMA, US

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This work, Fort Rucker Prepares for Hurricane Season [Image 2 of 2], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.