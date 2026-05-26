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    Fort Rucker Prepares for Hurricane Season [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Rucker Prepares for Hurricane Season

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Fort Rucker officials conduct a tabletop exercise to prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Leslie Herlick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:01
    Photo ID: 9715622
    VIRIN: 260527-D-HW608-3764
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 272.3 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Rucker Prepares for Hurricane Season [Image 2 of 2], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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