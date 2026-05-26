Fort Rucker officials conduct a tabletop exercise to prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Leslie Herlick)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:01
|Photo ID:
|9715621
|VIRIN:
|260527-D-HW608-1581
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|266.15 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker Prepares for Hurricane Season [Image 2 of 2], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Storm Ready: Fort Rucker Prepares for Hurricane Season
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