Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration

260525-N-XH712-1002 WINNETKA, ILLINOIS (MAY 25, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes joined the community of Winnetka, IL for a parade and follow-on ceremony to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. The event connected the community with the Navy through music and honored the legacy of those who gave all.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9714893
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-GF380-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|WINNETKA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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