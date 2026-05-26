Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration

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260525-N-XH712-1001 WINNETKA, ILLINOIS (MAY 25, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes joined the community of Winnetka, IL for a parade and follow-on ceremony to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. The event connected the community with the Navy through music and honored the legacy of those who gave all.