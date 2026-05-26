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    Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration [Image 3 of 3]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration

    WINNETKA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Lt. David Harbuziuk 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260525-N-XH712-1001 WINNETKA, ILLINOIS (MAY 25, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes joined the community of Winnetka, IL for a parade and follow-on ceremony to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. The event connected the community with the Navy through music and honored the legacy of those who gave all.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9714889
    VIRIN: 260525-N-XH712-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: WINNETKA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by LT David Harbuziuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration
    Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration
    Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band 2026 Winnetka Memorial Day Celebration

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    Navy Band
    NN250
    America 250
    freedom 250
    50for250
    MU200

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