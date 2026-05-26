Military and civilian personnel joined together to bid farewell to Major Shelly Ochoa, base executive officer/S-1 director, and Captain Elizabeth Kemp, stables officer in charge, during a celebration in their honor at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, May 27.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9714527
|VIRIN:
|260527-D-FY153-5186
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|11.98 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.