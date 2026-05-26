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    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

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    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony

    BARSTOW, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Military and civilian personnel joined together to bid farewell to Major Shelly Ochoa, base executive officer/S-1 director, and Captain Elizabeth Kemp, stables officer in charge, during a celebration in their honor at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, May 27.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9714525
    VIRIN: 260527-D-FY153-8348
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony
    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony
    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony
    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony
    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony
    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony
    Major Ochoa and Captain Kemp's farewell ceremony

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