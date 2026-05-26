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    Staying ready for any season [Image 4 of 4]

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    Staying ready for any season

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Toby Seno, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports apprentice, and Senior Airman Ronildo Escarmant, 633d FSS fitness and sports leader, move a cot during a hurricane exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2026. The hurricane exercise tested JBLE personnel on emergency response procedures and shelter operations during a simulated severe weather event in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 09:48
    Photo ID: 9714221
    VIRIN: 260521-F-VW821-1111
    Resolution: 1814x1440
    Size: 696.24 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staying ready for any season [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hurricane season
    Hurricane Exercise
    JBLE
    joint exercise

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