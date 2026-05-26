Staying ready for any season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Toby Seno, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports apprentice, and Senior Airman Ronildo Escarmant, 633d FSS fitness and sports leader, move a cot during a hurricane exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2026. The hurricane exercise tested JBLE personnel on emergency response procedures and shelter operations during a simulated severe weather event in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)