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    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training [Image 4 of 7]

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    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) conduct physical readiness training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, May 29, 2026. The training consisted of various workouts involving kettlebells and medicine balls. The primary focus of the training session was to build camaraderie and cohesiveness within SETAF-AF. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:23
    Photo ID: 9713998
    VIRIN: 260529-A-FX936-6968
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Cheshaon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training
    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training
    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training
    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training
    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training
    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training
    SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training

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    SETAFAF

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